Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

