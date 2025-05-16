Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells C$143,014.32 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Director Maryse Belanger sold 17,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.34, for a total transaction of C$143,014.32.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

