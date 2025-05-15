Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $553,572,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Realty Income by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,628,000 after acquiring an additional 811,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

