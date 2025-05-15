KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of KE by 111,822,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $130,167,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $119,996,000. H Capital V GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $91,147,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of KE by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,847,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,111,000 after buying an additional 4,503,902 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

