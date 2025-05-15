Ethic Inc. Purchases 415 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 627.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $178.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average is $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $185.83.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

