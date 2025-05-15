ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

ParkerVision Trading Down 12.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRKR opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.46. ParkerVision has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

