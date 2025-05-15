OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 137,888 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 637.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,888 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 295,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 236,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.4%

RDY opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $16.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $996.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. Analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.