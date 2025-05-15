Numerai GP LLC Buys New Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KALU. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 115.36%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.