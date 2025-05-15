Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 29,371 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,882 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $309,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,933,000 after acquiring an additional 420,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $704,419,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.36.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ADSK opened at $295.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.73 and a 200 day moving average of $286.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

