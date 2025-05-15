Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 19,706 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 880,960 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 329,831 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Concentrix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,258,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,540 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,009,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,665,000 after purchasing an additional 359,476 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $77.00.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,954,652. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $27,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,280.30. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,444 shares of company stock worth $1,481,628 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

