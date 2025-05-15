Numerai GP LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 190.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Duolingo by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,989,702.47. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total value of $4,959,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $35,708.40. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,868 shares of company stock worth $38,594,200 in the last 90 days. 15.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duolingo from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Duolingo from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.29.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $540.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.55 and its 200 day moving average is $348.94.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

