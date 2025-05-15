National Bank Financial Comments on Exchange Income Q2 Earnings

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EIF. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.22.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$56.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$43.08 and a 1 year high of C$59.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.47.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Brad Bennett bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,244,182.50. Also, Director Michael Pyle bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.26 per share, with a total value of C$201,052.00. Insiders have bought 30,311 shares of company stock worth $1,510,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

