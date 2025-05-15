Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 382.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 484,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,528,000 after acquiring an additional 378,462 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $414.81 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $356.77 and a one year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.75.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

