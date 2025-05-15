iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2%
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,272,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 716,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
About iTeos Therapeutics
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
