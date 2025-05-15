Ethic Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 906.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.95 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $44.36.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

