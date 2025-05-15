CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,937,000 after purchasing an additional 468,058 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto acquired 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.63 per share, for a total transaction of $185,566.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 724,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,500,218.94. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,401. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

