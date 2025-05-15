Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of KNX stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

