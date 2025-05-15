D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 990,000 Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $4,290,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $3,998,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,999,000.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

CCIR stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded on October 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

