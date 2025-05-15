D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 667,723 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,723 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in European Wax Center by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 207,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,418,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

European Wax Center Stock Up 21.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $4.81 on Thursday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

