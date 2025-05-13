ORIX (NYSE:IX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Shares of IX opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. ORIX has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

