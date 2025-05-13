Oasis Management Co Ltd. Buys 191,137 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,137 shares during the quarter. Grifols comprises 1.9% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at $14,434,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 469,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period.

GRFS opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

