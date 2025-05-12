Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,835 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $243.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.70. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.93 and a one year high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.31.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

