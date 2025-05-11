FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $4,208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chemours by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $11.12 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $29.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

