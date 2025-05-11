FORA Capital LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,369 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 143,872.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,203 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 129,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 807,610 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,032,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,188,000 after acquiring an additional 674,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RIO opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

