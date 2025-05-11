Fred Alger Management LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,670 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,912,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,338,000 after acquiring an additional 127,757 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,018,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,512,000 after purchasing an additional 381,437 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,873,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,314,000 after purchasing an additional 117,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $121,390,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.