Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Holdings Reduced by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,444 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Community West Bancshares worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert Bartlein purchased 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,397.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 440,877 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,675.63. This trade represents a 0.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Kim acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,690.08. This trade represents a 2.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,806 shares of company stock valued at $156,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Community West Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

