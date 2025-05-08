Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,355,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,996,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,272,000 after purchasing an additional 452,339 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,306,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,025,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,296 shares in the company, valued at $25,560,800.16. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $793,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. This trade represents a 29.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,271 shares of company stock worth $8,706,576. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $149.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average is $141.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

