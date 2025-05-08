Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,656 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $57,209,000. Walmart Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $10,374,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 660,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 380,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Dot by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after buying an additional 363,831 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 310,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.76. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.