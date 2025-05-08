Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,481 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Tiptree worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Tiptree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 524,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 97,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tiptree by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 208,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tiptree by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Stock Performance

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.43 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tiptree

Tiptree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.