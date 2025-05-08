Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,934 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Olympic Steel worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZEUS opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.52. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZEUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

