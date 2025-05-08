Corton Capital Inc. Has $221,000 Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 1.0 %

PBI stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In related news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,650.35. The trade was a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 622,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,935. This represents a 66.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,941,529 shares of company stock worth $19,517,109 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

