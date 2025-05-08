Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a 5.5% increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

