Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $55.66 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $55,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after acquiring an additional 556,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LULU opened at $275.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.40.
LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.86.
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
