Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 502,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,599,000. Finally, Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.