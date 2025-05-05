UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,933,000 after acquiring an additional 180,479 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.86.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $398.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $362.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $393.11 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

