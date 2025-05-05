Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mattel were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 9,775.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Up 3.2 %

MAT stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

