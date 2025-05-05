6,546 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Purchased by Blue Capital Inc.

Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4,307.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 58,326 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $119.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

