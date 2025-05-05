Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $211.45 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,812 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 5.3% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Mplx worth $211,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $54.87.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other Mplx news, VP Shawn M. Lyon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

