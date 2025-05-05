Bramshill Investments LLC Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in SBA Communications by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after buying an additional 5,722,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after acquiring an additional 605,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,762,000 after purchasing an additional 432,644 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC opened at $241.96 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.44 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.64 and a 200 day moving average of $216.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

