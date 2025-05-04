Block, Alibaba Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are flavorful cooking liquids made by gently simmering bones, meat, seafood or vegetables with aromatics (such as onions, carrots, celery) and seasonings. They serve as the foundational base in professional kitchens for building soups, sauces, braises and stews, lending depth and body to finished dishes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

XYZ stock traded down $11.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,706,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,796. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19. Block has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.07. 13,135,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639,093. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $301.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $8.58 on Friday, hitting $538.81. 2,535,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.36. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $397.88 and a twelve month high of $539.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

