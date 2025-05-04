Best Oil Stocks To Follow Now – May 1st

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Chevron, Caterpillar, and Procter & Gamble are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,076,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,812,818. The company has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.95. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $14.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $969.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,493. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $837.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $967.60. The company has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,123,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.70. The firm has a market cap of $239.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $314.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,951. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.23. 2,515,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.17. The stock has a market cap of $375.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

