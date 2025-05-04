Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 1st

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, Cenovus Energy, Canadian National Railway, Celsius, TC Energy, and Canadian Natural Resources are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,643,303. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 3,886,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,617,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 485,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $129.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,972. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. 751,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,570. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. 1,283,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

