SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SWK Stock Up 0.5 %

SWK stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. SWK had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 2,955.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 224.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of SWK by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

