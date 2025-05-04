Best Airline Stocks To Follow Today – May 1st

Zscaler, American Airlines Group, and RTX are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $228.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.92. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $230.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -916.88 and a beta of 1.12.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,162,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,987,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $126.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,280. The company has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $136.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.78.

