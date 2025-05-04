BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $14.73 billion during the quarter.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

