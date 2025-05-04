Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) PT at C$65.60

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.20.

ATZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$73.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aritzia

Aritzia Stock Up 13.8 %

About Aritzia

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$56.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.82 and a 52 week high of C$73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

(Get Free Report

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.