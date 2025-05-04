Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 297.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

MFIN stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

