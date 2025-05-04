BNP Paribas Has $24.07 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BNP Paribas raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.0% of BNP Paribas’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BNP Paribas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $248.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.13 and its 200 day moving average is $241.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $161.61 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

