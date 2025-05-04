Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,222 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up 1.5% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,751,000 after buying an additional 913,719 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,212,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after acquiring an additional 211,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,950,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL opened at $99.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.68 and a 1 year high of $100.30.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.