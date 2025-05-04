Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 365.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,344,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

